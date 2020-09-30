EU slams Italy justice, media conflict of interest

BRUSSELS, SEP 30 - The European Commission's first report on the rule of law gave Italy passing marks but highlighted certain inefficiencies such as a slow and bloated justice system and scant media independence due chiefly to conflicts of interest. Brussels says "the efficiency of the judicial system continues to face major challenges". Simplification reforms being discussed in parliament, however, aim to tackle the problem, the EC report said. The report also said "the political independence of the Italian media remains a problem because of the lack of an effective system preventing conflicts of interest, in particular in the audio-visual sector". The Commission examined four aspects: justice, anti-corruption laws, media freedom and the division of powers among institutions. on anti-corruption laws, Brussels recalled that a January 2019 law beefed up sanctions, and the national anti-corruption authority had strengthened its role. "The ability to identify, investigate and prosecute corruption is very effective," the report said. "And it benefits from the experience of the authorities in fighting organised crime. "But the efficacy of repressive measures is jeopardized by the excessive length of criminal proceedings". Lastly, the EC highlights that an institution dealing with human rights is still lacking, although parliament is discussing the topic. It also said that several NGOs dealing with migrants had been "subjected to campaigns of defamation". (ANSA).