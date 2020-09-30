Inflation stays negative, -0.5% in Sep

ROME, SEP 30 - Italian inflation stayed negative for the fifth straight month in September, with the consumer price index falling 0.5% year on year in September, the same as August, ISTAT said in its preliminary estimates Wednesday. On a monthly basis the drop was 0.6%, the stats agency said. ISTAT said the inflation trend continued to be affected largely by regulated energy prices, down 13.6%, non-regulated energy prices, down 8.2%, and transport service prices, down 1.6%. The so-called inflation 'trolley' of most frequently bought household goods saw a price rise of 1.2%, up from 0.9% in August, ISTAT said. The prices of recreational services, cultural and personal care showed a 0.4% f all in September after rising 0.1% in August. Non processed food items showed a gain of 2.7%, up from 2.0%. Underlying inflation, barring energy and fresh food, fell from 0.3% to 0.1%. ISTAT noted that the underlying component "further weakens, registering a variation close to zero". (ANSA).