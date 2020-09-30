85% of cities suffer poor air quality - Legambiente

ROME, SEP 30 - Some 85% of Italian cities have air quality that is below an acceptable level, Legambiente said Wednesday. The cities that are worst hit by smog are Turin, Rome, Palermo, Milan and Como, with marks close to zero in the environmental group's latest report. Legambiente also said that diesel emission rates were generally above acceptable limits. This has caused 568 more deaths per year in Milan, for instance, due to exposure to the extremely harmful nitrogen dioxide, the group said. Legambiente's 'Mal'aria' report analysed air pollution in a five-year period, from 2014 to 2018. It used values usually gauged by the World Health Organization. It assessed median annual concentrations of fine particles and nitrogen dioxide. The report was issued on the eve of the coming into force of antismog measures in various parts of Italy. (ANSA).