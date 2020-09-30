Mercoledì 30 Settembre 2020 | 13:53

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

ROME
Two M5S Senators test positive for COVID-19

Two M5S Senators test positive for COVID-19

 
ROME
Two M5S Senators test positive for COVID-19

Two M5S Senators test positive for COVID-19

 
BRUSSELS
EU slams Italy justice, media conflict of interest

EU slams Italy justice, media conflict of interest

 
ROME
1.3 mn tourism jobs at risk

1.3 mn tourism jobs at risk

 
ROME

Vatican official accuses Trump administration of using pope

 
ROME

85% of cities suffer poor air quality - Legambiente

 
ROME
Inflation stays negative, -0.5% in Sep

Inflation stays negative, -0.5% in Sep

 
ROME
Two M5S Senators test positive for COVID-19

Two M5S Senators test positive for COVID-19

 
ROME
Shots fired as Tunisian fishing boat rams Italian vessel

Shots fired as Tunisian fishing boat rams Italian vessel

 
ROME
Mike Pompeo arrives in Rome

Mike Pompeo arrives in Rome

 
ROME
Deal reached within govt on economic blueprint

Deal reached within govt on economic blueprint

 

Il Biancorosso

Biancorossi
Il Bari nella tana della Spal: Antenucci ferma l'orologio

Il Bari nella tana della Spal: Antenucci ferma l'orologio

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

Materadalla polizia
Matera, 81enne minaccia con fucile moglie, figlia e nipote di 12 anni: arrestato

Matera, 81enne minaccia con fucile moglie, figlia e nipote di 12 anni: arrestato

 
BariLa Campionaria al via
Bari, Fiera del Levante simbolo di ripartenza: parla il presidente Ambrosi

Bari, Fiera del Levante simbolo di ripartenza: parla il presidente Ambrosi. Conte all'inaugurazione

 
FoggiaNel Foggiano
Paura a Peschici: 47enne sparito nel nulla da 5 giorni, ha lasciato il cellulare a casa

Paura a Peschici: 47enne sparito nel nulla da 5 giorni, ha lasciato il cellulare a casa

 
LecceLa vicenda
Duplice omicidio Lecce, il 21enne reo confesso in carcere in isolamento

Duplice omicidio Lecce, reo confesso in carcere in isolamento. Trovato altro biglietto con tempi del delitto
Incastrato dalla telecamera VD

 
TarantoIl caso
Taranto, morte gruista Mittal: riparte l'inchiesta

Taranto, morte gruista Mittal: riparte l'inchiesta

 
BrindisiLa vicenda
Ostuni, calunniò la dottoressa che aveva salvato la vita al padre

Ostuni, calunniò la dottoressa che aveva salvato la vita al padre

 
PotenzaNel Potentino
Auto sfonda guardrail sulla Basentana: muore un uomo a Vaglio di Basilicata

Auto sfonda guardrail sulla Basentana: muore un uomo a Vaglio di Basilicata

 
BatLa visita
Comunali, Di Maio ad Andria: «Sindaco M5s farà rinascere la città»

Comunali, Di Maio ad Andria: «Sindaco M5s farà rinascere la città»

 

i più letti

Lecce, duplice omicidio: in un video la fuga del killer

Confessa il killer 21enne dei fidanzati uccisi a Lecce. Vendetta, «Erano troppo felici». Video immortala l'omicida poco dopo il delitto

Lecce, ecco l’assassino mentre rientrava casa dopo aver ammazzato i fidanzati

Lecce, ecco l’assassino mentre rientrava a casa dopo aver ammazzato i fidanzati. Tutti gli errori del killer

Coronavirus, in Puglia 76 nuovi casi: 24 nel Barese, 37 nel Foggiano dopo una festa in famiglia

Coronavirus, in Puglia 76 nuovi casi: 24 nel Barese, 37 nel Foggiano dopo festa in famiglia
Nella regione 35 focolai

Duplice omicidio Lecce, i testimoni: «Dieci chiamate al 112, violenza inaudita»

Duplice omicidio Lecce, i testimoni: «Dieci chiamate al 112, violenza inaudita»

Brindisi, ricovero choc al Perrino: donna non si lavava da anni, larve di mosca nelle ferite

Brindisi, ricovero choc al Perrino: donna non si lavava da anni, larve di mosca nelle ferite

ROME

Shots fired as Tunisian fishing boat rams Italian vessel

Fishing boat blocked after chase

Shots fired as Tunisian fishing boat rams Italian vessel

ROME, SEP 30 - An Italian finance police unit opened fire after a Tunisian fishing boat disobeyed an order to stop and rammed a patrol vessel, sources said Wednesday. The Italian finance police and the coast guard had intervened after the fishing boat, the Mohanel Anmed, put down nets in Italian territorial waters. The boat refused to stop and a chase ensued in international waters in which shots were fired. In the end the finance police managed to halt the fishing boat and they are taking it to the Italian island of Lampedusa. photo: a file image of a Coast Guard boat. (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati