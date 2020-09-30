Mercoledì 30 Settembre 2020 | 11:47

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

ROME
Mike Pompeo arrives in Rome

Mike Pompeo arrives in Rome

 
ROME
Deal reached within govt on economic blueprint

Deal reached within govt on economic blueprint

 
BERLIN
Merkel warns on at-risk countries, lauds Italy

Merkel warns on at-risk countries, lauds Italy

 
ROME
Electricity rates +15.6% Oct 1, gas +11.4%

Electricity rates +15.6% Oct 1, gas +11.4%

 
ROME
Covid: +1.648 cases in 24 hrs, 24 dead

Covid: +1.648 cases in 24 hrs, 24 dead

 
NAPLES
Soccer: Injured Insigne to miss 3 Italy games

Soccer: Injured Insigne to miss 3 Italy games

 
ROME
Recovery Fund failure not an option - Bonomi tells Conte

Recovery Fund failure not an option - Bonomi tells Conte

 
ROME
Mick Schumacher to make F1 debut in German GP free practice

Mick Schumacher to make F1 debut in German GP free practice

 
WASHINGTON
Go beyond COVID emergency - Conte to UN

Go beyond COVID emergency - Conte to UN

 
ROME
Serie A on edge after Genoa COVID-19 outbreak

Serie A on edge after Genoa COVID-19 outbreak

 
ROME
Student confesses to brutal murder of 'too happy' couple

Student confesses to brutal murder of 'too happy' couple

 

Il Biancorosso

Biancorossi
Il Bari nella tana della Spal: Antenucci ferma l'orologio

Il Bari nella tana della Spal: Antenucci ferma l'orologio

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

Barinel Barese
Palo del Colle, la campagna elettorale in fiamme per un post sessista su Facebook

Palo del Colle, la campagna elettorale in fiamme per un post sessista su Facebook

 
LecceLa vicenda
Duplice omicidio Lecce, il 21enne reo confesso in carcere in isolamento

Duplice omicidio Lecce, il 21enne reo confesso in carcere in isolamento
Incastrato dalla telecamera VD

 
TarantoIl caso
Taranto, morte gruista Mittal: riparte l'inchiesta

Taranto, morte gruista Mittal: riparte l'inchiesta

 
BrindisiLa vicenda
Ostuni, calunniò la dottoressa che aveva salvato la vita al padre

Ostuni, calunniò la dottoressa che aveva salvato la vita al padre

 
Foggianel foggiano
San Giovanni Rotondo, positivi 5 alunni: chiuse due scuole

San Giovanni Rotondo, positivi 5 alunni: chiuse due scuole

 
PotenzaNel Potentino
Auto sfonda guardrail sulla Basentana: muore un uomo a Vaglio di Basilicata

Auto sfonda guardrail sulla Basentana: muore un uomo a Vaglio di Basilicata

 
BatLa visita
Comunali, Di Maio ad Andria: «Sindaco M5s farà rinascere la città»

Comunali, Di Maio ad Andria: «Sindaco M5s farà rinascere la città»

 
MateraNel Materano
Francis Ford Coppola è cittadino onorario di Bernalda

Francis Ford Coppola è cittadino onorario di Bernalda

 

i più letti

Lecce, duplice omicidio: in un video la fuga del killer

Confessa il killer 21enne dei fidanzati uccisi a Lecce. Vendetta, «Erano troppo felici». Video immortala l'omicida poco dopo il delitto

Lecce, ecco l’assassino mentre rientrava casa dopo aver ammazzato i fidanzati

Lecce, ecco l’assassino mentre rientrava a casa dopo aver ammazzato i fidanzati. Tutti gli errori del killer

Coronavirus, in Puglia 76 nuovi casi: 24 nel Barese, 37 nel Foggiano dopo una festa in famiglia

Coronavirus, in Puglia 76 nuovi casi: 24 nel Barese, 37 nel Foggiano dopo festa in famiglia
Nella regione 35 focolai

Duplice omicidio Lecce, i testimoni: «Dieci chiamate al 112, violenza inaudita»

Duplice omicidio Lecce, i testimoni: «Dieci chiamate al 112, violenza inaudita»

Brindisi, ricovero choc al Perrino: donna non si lavava da anni, larve di mosca nelle ferite

Brindisi, ricovero choc al Perrino: donna non si lavava da anni, larve di mosca nelle ferite

ROME

Mike Pompeo arrives in Rome

US Secretary of State to meet Conte, Di Maio, Parolin

Mike Pompeo arrives in Rome

ROME, SEP 30 - United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo arrived in Rome on Wednesday. During his visit, Pompeo is set to have talks with Italian Premier Giuseppe Conte, Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio and Vatican Secretary of State Pietro Parolin. He is not scheduled to meet Pope Francis. Vatican sources said it was felt a meeting with such a senior figure in US President Donald Trump's administration would be inappropriate so close to the US presidential elections. Pompeo and Parolin are expected to discuss the Vatican's relations with China, after the former accused the Holy See of being too soft on Beijing and was critical of the likelihood that a historic agreement with the Chinese authorities on the nomination of bishops will be renewed. (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati