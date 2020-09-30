Mike Pompeo arrives in Rome

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
ROME
30 Settembre 2020
ROME, SEP 30 - United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo arrived in Rome on Wednesday. During his visit, Pompeo is set to have talks with Italian Premier Giuseppe Conte, Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio and Vatican Secretary of State Pietro Parolin. He is not scheduled to meet Pope Francis. Vatican sources said it was felt a meeting with such a senior figure in US President Donald Trump's administration would be inappropriate so close to the US presidential elections. Pompeo and Parolin are expected to discuss the Vatican's relations with China, after the former accused the Holy See of being too soft on Beijing and was critical of the likelihood that a historic agreement with the Chinese authorities on the nomination of bishops will be renewed. (ANSA).
