Deal reached within govt on economic blueprint

ROME, SEP 30 - An agreement was reached on the NADEF document, the update of the government's economic blueprint, at a meeting Premier Giuseppe Conte held with officials from the parties supporting his executive, sources said Wednesday. As a result, the document is set to be approved at a cabinet meeting on Sunday, according to the sources. The government intends to present a 2021 budget law featuring 40 billion euros worth of new measures, with around 21-22 billion euros of that money being covered by deficit. The NADEF sees Italy's deficit-to-GDP ratio running at 10.8% this year and falling to 7% in 2021, 4.7% in 2022 and 3% in 2023, the sources said. The national debt is forecast to reach 158% of GDP. Sunday's cabinet meeting is also set to examine legislation overhauling former interior minister and League leader Matteo Salvini's controversial migrant-and-security decrees, which feature huge fines for NGO rescue ships defying entry bans. (ANSA).