Martedì 29 Settembre 2020 | 19:55

BERLIN
Merkel warns on at-risk countries, lauds Italy

ROME
Electricity rates +15.6% Oct 1, gas +11.4%

ROME
Covid: +1.648 cases in 24 hrs, 24 dead

NAPLES
Soccer: Injured Insigne to miss 3 Italy games

ROME
Recovery Fund failure not an option - Bonomi tells Conte

ROME
Mick Schumacher to make F1 debut in German GP free practice

WASHINGTON
Go beyond COVID emergency - Conte to UN

ROME
Serie A on edge after Genoa COVID-19 outbreak

ROME
Student confesses to brutal murder of 'too happy' couple

ROME
COVID tests getting better every week - Speranza

CAGLIARI
Man, 64, gets 9 yrs for segregating wife, 80

Serie c
Il Bari può solo crescere: vincere non è mai facile

FoggiaIl caso
Partecipano a festa di Prima Comunione: 20 contagi nel Foggiano

BariIl virus
Coronavirus Bari, positivo addetto alle pulizie dell'Amtab: chiuso ufficio

LecceIl video
Lecce, ecco l’assassino mentre rientrava casa dopo aver ammazzato i fidanzati

BatSalute
Andria, prelievo multiorgano al Bonomo: 86enne dona fegato e reni. Saranno trapiantati a Bari

PotenzaNel Potentino
Basilicata, cerca di vendere sui social un pappagallo australiano: denunciato

TarantoLa celebrazione
Mittal, a Taranto la cerimonia in memoria delle vittime del lavoro

MateraNel Materano
Francis Ford Coppola è cittadino onorario di Bernalda

BrindisiNel Brindisino
Campo di Mare, sbarcati 47 migranti egiziani nella notte: stanno tutti bene

BERLIN

Merkel warns on at-risk countries, lauds Italy

Rome acting with v.great caution says chancellor

BERLIN, SEP 29 - German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Tuesday warned citizens about travelling to COVID at-risk countries but praised Italy for the way it had coped with the virus. "In Europe there are many at-risk zones," she said, warning against travelling to them for holidays. "You can travel in Germany, and you can go to zones that are not at risk in Europe. "In Italy, for example, they are acting with very great caution". (ANSA).

