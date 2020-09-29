Merkel warns on at-risk countries, lauds Italy

BERLIN, SEP 29 - German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Tuesday warned citizens about travelling to COVID at-risk countries but praised Italy for the way it had coped with the virus. "In Europe there are many at-risk zones," she said, warning against travelling to them for holidays. "You can travel in Germany, and you can go to zones that are not at risk in Europe. "In Italy, for example, they are acting with very great caution". (ANSA).