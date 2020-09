Electricity rates +15.6% Oct 1, gas +11.4%

ROME, SEP 29 - Italian electricity rates will rise 15.6% from October 1 while gas rates will go up 11.4%, the sector price setter Arera said Tuesday. Arera said the hikes came after an 18.3% fall in electricity rates in the second quarter, and a 13.5% fall for gas. "Prices will return close to pre-COVID levels," it said. (ANSA).