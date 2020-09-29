Covid: +1.648 cases in 24 hrs, 24 dead

ROME, SEP 29 - Some 1,648 new cases of coronavirus were registered in Italy in the last 24 hours, up from 1,494 on Monday, the health ministry said Tuesday. Some 90,185 swabs were taken, almost 40,000 more than Monday, the ministry said. Some 24 new victims have been reported in the last 24 hours, up from 16 Monday and higher than the recent average. The overall total of those infected including recovered and victims has risen to 313,011. The death toll is now up to 35,875. The region with the highest number of new infections is Campania (+286), followed by Lazio (+219) and Lombardy (+203). No region has registered zero infections. (ANSA).