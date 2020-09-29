Soccer: Injured Insigne to miss 3 Italy games

Covid: +1.648 cases in 24 hrs, 24 dead
NAPLES
29 Settembre 2020
NAPLES, SEP 29 - Napoli striker Lorenzo Insigne will miss Italy's next three matches after an injury sustained in Sunday's 6-0 win over Genoa, the Naples club said Tuesday. The 29-year-old Naples native will have to skip Italy's friendly against Moldova and two Nations League games against Poland and the Netherlands. The Napoli captain will be out for three to four weeks with an injury to his left hamstring. Insigne has 36 Italy caps and seven goals for his country. (ANSA).
