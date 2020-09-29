Recovery Fund failure not an option - Bonomi tells Conte

ROME, SEP 29 - Confindustria President Carlo Bonomi told Premier Giuseppe Conte on Tuesday that failure is not an option when it comes to the government's use the money from the EU Recovery Fund. "Decisions for the Italy of the future are needed,"Bonomi said as he opened the industry confederation's assembly with the premier in attendance "The courage of the future is needed "Premier, you said 'if I get the use of the Recovery Fund wrong, send me packing'. No, Mr. Premier. "If there is a failure in the not many months that separate us from the presentation of the measures to Europe, you will not be the only one packing your bags. "We'll all be packing them. "The damage to the country would be immense. "We cannot afford it." (ANSA).