Go beyond COVID emergency - Conte to UN

Covid: +1.648 cases in 24 hrs, 24 dead
WASHINGTON
29 Settembre 2020
WASHINGTON, SEP 29 - Premier Giuseppe Conte told a high-level meeting on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly Tuesday that "we must look beyond the immediate (COVID) emergency and focus on global action leading to a recovery that is strong, inclusive and sustainable". He said "we must redouble our efforts to design a more sustainable world". Conte said "unprecedented efforts" had been made to overcome the pandemic and its effects, "but there is still a lot to be done". (ANSA).
