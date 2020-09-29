Mick Schumacher to make F1 debut in German GP free practice

Covid: +1.648 cases in 24 hrs, 24 dead
ROME
29 Settembre 2020
ROME, SEP 29 - Mick Schumacher, the son of motor-racing legend Michael Schumacher, will get his first taste of Formula One action on October 9 when he drives an Alfa Romeo in free practice at the Nurburgring before the German Grand Prix. The German driver, a member of the Ferrari Driver Academy (FDA), is currently top of the FIA Formula 2 championship with two wins and 10 podium finishes. At the Nurburgring he will drive Antonio Giovinazzi's Alfa Romeo on the Friday and the Italian will get back behind the wheel for the rest of the race weekend. (ANSA).
