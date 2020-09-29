COVID tests getting better every week - Speranza

Covid: +1.648 cases in 24 hrs, 24 dead
ROME
29 Settembre 2020
ROME, SEP 29 - Italy's COVID-19 testing is getting better with every passing week, Health Minister Roberto Speranza said Tuesday. "The tests are improving week on week," he told the Senate health committee. Speranza said the government was weighing whether to extend those used in airports to schools. He added that it will still take months before Italy has a safe and effective vaccine for the coronavirus. (ANSA).
