Serie A on edge after Genoa COVID-19 outbreak

ROME, SEP 29 - Eight Genoa players and six members of the team's staff have tested positive for COVID-19. The result of the tests casts big doubts about whether it will be possible to play Genoa's home match against Torino next weekend and it has generated uncertainty for Serie A as a whole . "We can't train today and we probably won't be able to tomorrow either," said Genoa General Manager Flavio Ricciardella. "It seems difficult to me to be able to face a match in these conditions but we'll wait and see what the League and the health authority say. "Most of the players are asymptomatic. I can say with certainty that the ones who took the plane for Naples were all negative for the swab". The squad of Napoli, who beat Genoa 6-0 at home on Sunday, are having swabs on Tuesday. Gennaro Gattuso's team face champions Juventus in Turin next Sunday. "It will be difficult to organize the away trip to Juventus," said Vincenzo Mirone, the head of Napoli's COVID-19 screening programme. "The maximum level of attention is focused on the results of the second swabs, expected on Saturday". Sports Minister Vincenzo Spadafora said Tuesday that he was "very worried" about the situation. When asked if it may be necessary to stop Serie A, he said "I don't think we are in that condition yet". (ANSA).