Man, 64, gets 9 yrs for segregating wife, 80
CAGLIARI
29 Settembre 2020
CAGLIARI, SEP 29 - A 64-year-old Romanian man got nine years in jail Tuesday for locking up his 80-year-old Italian wife and pumping her full of psychoactive drugs in a successful bid to inherit her house and money. Valentin Furtuna, former first violin at the Cagliari opera house, was found guilty of "segregating" the woman. His Italian lover, Marina Pillon, was acquitted despite a prosecutor's request for five years in prison. The musician was found guilty of aggravated extortion, mistreatment, bodily harm and abduction. His wife died a few years ago. (ANSA).
