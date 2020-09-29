19 ex-Liguria councillors convicted in expenses case

GENOA, SEP 29 - A Genoa court on Tuesday found 19 former Liguria regional councillors guilty of using public money for private purchases in an expenses scandal. The 'crazy expenses' case covered the 2005-2010 period. They were found guilty of using public money, ranging from a few hundred to a few thousands euros a time, to buy DVDS, plants, sweets, brioches, bottles of wine and stays at hotels with wellness spas. (ANSA).