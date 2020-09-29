Bullets sent to Turin judge

TURIN, SEP 29 - An envelope containing two bullets was sent Tuesday to a Turin judge who recently denied bail to the spokesperson of the 'No-TAV' movement against the Turin-Lyon high-speed rail line. The spokesperson, Dana Lauriola, is serving a two-year sentence over a 2012 protest which allowed cars through a toll booth without paying. Surveillance court judge Elena Bonu recently denied the 39-year-old Lauriola's bid for alternative measures to jail detention. The court intercepted the envelope containing the 9x21 caliber bullets before it reached Bonu. No-TAV protests have been continuing for years against the completion of the TAV line between Turin and Lyon. (ANSA).