Tridico gets less than others says Conte

ROME, SEP 29 - INPS social security and pensions agency chief Pasquale Tridico still gets less pay than the heads of other comparable bodies despite the doubling of his salary that has spurred the opposition to call for his resignation, Premier Giuseppe Conte said Tuesday. Conte said he had examined the case and was satisfied that Tridico's initial compensation at INPS was "much lower than the previous president" - hence the need to bring it up to its current level. The premier said the row over Tridico's salary hike had been settled to his satisfaction. It was recently made known that Tridico's pay had been almost doubled to 150,000 euros a year. Opposition leader Matteo Salvini has led calls for Tridico to quit over the case. The far-right nationalist League party leader has called the affair a "disgrace". Tridico is seen as close to the ruling anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S), which has long campaigned against perks and privileges. The opposition has accused the M5S of "hypocrisy" in defending the INPS president. (ANSA).