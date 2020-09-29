Facemasks compulsory this weekend in Bologna

BOLOGNA, SEP 29 - Facemasks must be worn outside in the historic centre of Bologna this coming weekend as COVID measures are tightened, according to an ordinance issued Tuesday. The order is effective from 18:00 Friday until 24:00 Sunday, said Mayor Virginio Merola. Merola also said the closure of the central Piazza San Francesco, which is set to elapse Wednesday, would be extended until further notice. An exemption on duties on shops for occupying public ground will be extended until next June, the first citizen said. This latter ordinance applies from Friday, he said. Other Italian cities have recently ordered the use of facemasks to be reintroduced in public spaces. The moves were taken as infection curves began to rise again from recent lows. (ANSA).