CAGLIARI
Man, 64, gets 9 yrs for segregating wife, 80

GENOA
19 ex-Liguria councillors convicted in expenses case

ROME
Coronavirus: Not time to stop Serie A yet - Spadafora

ROME
Tridico gets less than others says Conte

TURIN
Bullets sent to Turin judge

ROME
Vatican invested £100mn in London flats under Becciu- FT

BOLOGNA
Facemasks compulsory this weekend in Bologna

ROME
Moderate optimism on COVID says Conte

VATICAN CITY
Pope names CERN chief Gianotti to science academy

PALERMO
9 drugs arrests in Palermo

ROME
Totti visits woman he helped come out of coma

Serie c
Il Bari può solo crescere: vincere non è mai facile

BariLa curiosità
Il Cammino Materano non ha barriere: i malati di Parkinson ospiti a Santeramo

LecceCambiamenti in città
Lecce, del Cinema Santalucia non resterà memoria, se non nei ricordi

FoggiaIl fatto
Foggia, palpeggia sedere a una ragazza per strada e la schiaffeggia: arrestato

MateraNel Materano
Francis Ford Coppola è cittadino onorario di Bernalda

PotenzaNel Potentino
Mancano le vocazioni: le ultime due suore lasciano Pescopagano

BatIl caso
Barletta, picchiato dal branco per passatempo: 25enne in ospedale, «Difendevo i miei amici»

Tarantoil siderurgico
ArcelorMittal: sciopero Usb il 2 ottobre e presidio in fabbrica

BrindisiNel Brindisino
Campo di Mare, sbarcati 47 migranti egiziani nella notte: stanno tutti bene

BOLOGNA

Facemasks compulsory this weekend in Bologna

Mayor Merola announces clampdown

BOLOGNA, SEP 29 - Facemasks must be worn outside in the historic centre of Bologna this coming weekend as COVID measures are tightened, according to an ordinance issued Tuesday. The order is effective from 18:00 Friday until 24:00 Sunday, said Mayor Virginio Merola. Merola also said the closure of the central Piazza San Francesco, which is set to elapse Wednesday, would be extended until further notice. An exemption on duties on shops for occupying public ground will be extended until next June, the first citizen said. This latter ordinance applies from Friday, he said. Other Italian cities have recently ordered the use of facemasks to be reintroduced in public spaces. The moves were taken as infection curves began to rise again from recent lows. (ANSA).

