Vatican invested £100mn in London flats under Becciu- FT

ROME, SEP 29 - The Financial Times on Tuesday reported that the Vatican invested another £100 million in London properties while Cardinal Angelo Becciu was the Substitute of its Secretariat of State in addition to a controversial 350-million-euro investment in a building in Chelsea in 2014 that is at the centre of an investigation. Pope Francis forced the 72-year-old to step down from the helm of the Holy See department that oversees sainthoods last week. Becciu said he was not ousted in relation to the London operation but for alleged misappropriation regarding the use of Church money in Sardinia and for allegedly favouring activities run by his brothers. He said he is innocent. The FT said the documents it has seen regarding a portfolio of ultra-prime flats in Knightsbridge did not reveal any wrongdoing. (ANSA).