Pope names CERN chief Gianotti to science academy

Man, 64, gets 9 yrs for segregating wife, 80
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
«Sono stato io»: confessa killer 21enne dei fidanzati uccisi a Lecce. Non era drogato, aveva copia chiavi di casa
Vendetta, «Erano troppo felici»
Coronavirus, in Puglia 90 nuovi casi e 2 decessi. Nel Barese 52 positivi, nella Bat 16 contagi dopo una gita in pullman
VATICAN CITY
29 Settembre 2020
VATICAN CITY, SEP 29 - Pope Francis on Tuesday named CERN Director-General Fabiola Gianotti a member of the Pontifical Academy of Sciences. Gianotti, who turns 60 on October 29, is an experimental particle physicist, and the first woman to be Director-General at CERN (European Organization for Nuclear Research) in Switzerland. She has headed CERN since 2016. In July 2012 she presented the famed particle physic lab's discovery of the Higg's boson or 'God Particle'. After getting a doctorate at Milan university in 1989, she began as a researcher at CERN in 1994. Among other appointments, Gianotti is on the UN secretary-general's consultative committee. She has received many honorary degrees and international prizes. Gianotti, a Rome native, is a corresponding member of many academies and the author of a large number of scientific publications. (ANSA).
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su