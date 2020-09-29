Man arrested for killing acquaintance in Prato

PRATO, SEP 29 - A 44-year-old man was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of stabbing to death an acquaintance in the latter's home in Prato Monday night. The alleged murderer was named as Mirko Congera. The attack took place in Via Firenze, police said. Congera also allegedly wounded the victim's partner. She has been taken to Prato's Santo Stefano Hospital, where her condition is said to be non life threatening. Congera has been charged with murder and attempted murder. The motive for the attack is not yet known. An autopsy has been ordered. (ANSA).