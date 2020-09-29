Totti visits woman he helped come out of coma

ROME, SEP 29 - Former AS Roma and Italy great Francesco Totti on Monday visited a female fan at the capital's Gemelli hospital after taking part in the effort to bring her out of a coma. Totti recorded a message that was played to Ilenia Matilli during her coma after a nasty road accident in December in which her friend and team mate died. The woman, a big Roma fan even though she plays soccer for their local rivals Lazio, came out of it last week. "We hugged each other. Ilenia cried and it was emotional for both of us," Totti said. "I'm happy. I would have helped before if I had known. We'll meet again when she gets out". Matilli's father said Totti "is always spontaneous. It was like talking to a brother. "He is a good person. It is a day we will remember forever". The woman's mother stressed that "the road is still long"- "Francesco has promised us he will come to dinner when Ilenia walks again," she said. World soccer's governing body FIFA drew attention to the story via Twitter. "@ASRomaEN legend @Totti recorded an encouraging video message for her months ago & on Monday he was there as she emerged," it said "We are all with you, Ilenia". (ANSA).