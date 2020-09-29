9 drugs arrests in Palermo

PALERMO, SEP 29 - Italian police on Tuesday arrested nine people in Palermo suspected of importing drugs from Spain. The suspects are accused of transnational drug trafficking and pushing, police said. Police said the gang imported "huge" quantities of drugs, mainly hashish, from Spain. They said the drugs were mainly distributed on the Palermo market. The hashish was hidden inside gift packages, police said. Some of those arrested were placed under house arrest. One person is sought in the operation. He is believed to be abroad. Police seized property and froze bank accounts worth a total of over half a million euros. (ANSA).