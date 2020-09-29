Enough flu vaccine for those who need it - Ricciardi

ROME, SEP 29 - Walter Ricciardi, a member of the WHO executive who is also a consultant for the Italian health ministry, on Tuesday sought to ally fears that there might not be enough doses of the flu vaccine this year. "With almost 20 million doses, it is possible to vaccinate a significant quantity of people, above all those in need, such as health and public utility workers and all the fragile groups," Ricciardi said. He added that he did not see the current situation as being the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic as "the first wave never ended". "The (contagion) curve was flattened but it was never taken down to zero and, first with the behaviour of the summer and then with the arrival of the first cold spells, it resumed". The expert said the use of rapid coronavirus tests in schools was a "serious option because they have improved and make it possible to identify the super spreaders". (ANSA).