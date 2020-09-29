Martedì 29 Settembre 2020 | 12:38

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

PALERMO
9 drugs arrests in Palermo

9 drugs arrests in Palermo

 
ROME
Totti visits woman he helped come out of coma

Totti visits woman he helped come out of coma

 
PRATO
Man arrested for killing acquaintance in Prato

Man arrested for killing acquaintance in Prato

 
ROME
13 arrests in Camorra Rome eateries probe

13 arrests in Camorra Rome eateries probe

 
ROME
Enough flu vaccine for those who need it - Ricciardi

Enough flu vaccine for those who need it - Ricciardi

 
ROME
Suspect confesses to brutal murder of couple in Lecce

Suspect confesses to brutal murder of couple in Lecce

 
ROME
Soccer: 14 Genoa players, staff members positive for COVID

Soccer: 14 Genoa players, staff members positive for COVID

 
ROME
Student detained over murder of couple in Lecce

Student detained over murder of couple in Lecce

 
ROME
Italian experts find network of lakes on Mars

Italian experts find network of lakes on Mars

 
ROME
Italy registers 1,494 new COVID-19 cases, 16 more deaths

Italy registers 1,494 new COVID-19 cases, 16 more deaths

 
ROME
COVID deaths lower where flu-vaccine-rate high - study

COVID deaths lower where flu-vaccine-rate high - study

 

Il Biancorosso

Serie c
Il Bari può solo crescere: vincere non è mai facile

Il Bari può solo crescere: vincere non è mai facile

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

Barinel Barese
Valenzano, pioggia di solidarietà a Romanazzi: il sindaco potrebbe ripensarci

Valenzano, pioggia di solidarietà a Romanazzi: il sindaco potrebbe ripensarci

 
PotenzaNel Potentino
Mancano le vocazioni: le ultime due suore lasciano Pescopagano

Mancano le vocazioni: le ultime due suore lasciano Pescopagano

 
BatIl caso
Barletta, picchiato dal branco per passatempo: 25enne in ospedale, «Difendevo i miei amici»

Barletta, picchiato dal branco per passatempo: 25enne in ospedale, «Difendevo i miei amici»

 
Tarantoil siderurgico
ArcelorMittal: sciopero Usb il 2 ottobre e presidio in fabbrica

ArcelorMittal: sciopero Usb il 2 ottobre e presidio in fabbrica

 
LecceNel Salento
Gallipoli, si stacca pezzo da un balcone: sfiorato un giovane

Gallipoli, si stacca pezzo da un balcone: sfiorato un giovane

 
Foggiaall'istituto parisi-de sanctis
Foggia, trovata pistola rapinata a finanziere di turno al seggio elettorale

Foggia, trovata pistola rapinata a finanziere di turno al seggio elettorale

 
BrindisiNel Brindisino
Campo di Mare, sbarcati 47 migranti egiziani nella notte: stanno tutti bene

Campo di Mare, sbarcati 47 migranti egiziani nella notte: stanno tutti bene

 
MateraIn tribunale
Marconia, minorenne stuprate alla festa: al via incidente probatorio

Marconia, minorenne stuprate alla festa: al via incidente probatorio

 

i più letti

Lecce, duplice omicidio: in un video la fuga del killer

«Sono stato io»: confessa killer 21enne dei fidanzati uccisi a Lecce. Non era drogato, aveva copia chiavi di casa 
No movente passionale, forse vendetta

Brindisi, ricovero choc al Perrino: donna non si lavava da anni, larve di mosca nelle ferite

Brindisi, ricovero choc al Perrino: donna non si lavava da anni, larve di mosca nelle ferite

Elettra Lamborghini e Afrojack sposi

Elettra Lamborghini e Afrojack sposi: matrimonio da sogno VIDEO

Coronavirus, in Puglia 90 nuovi casi e 2 decessi su 1456 tamponi. 22 casi nella Bat dopo una gita in pullman

Coronavirus, in Puglia 90 nuovi casi e 2 decessi. Nel Barese 52 positivi, nella Bat 16 contagi dopo una gita in pullman

Banda larga: a Noicattaro un genio di 17 anni inventa connessione rapida

Banda larga: a Noicattaro un genio di 17 anni inventa connessione rapida

ROME

Suspect confesses to brutal murder of couple in Lecce

Prosecutors say alleged killer acted with 'cruelty'

Suspect confesses to brutal murder of couple in Lecce

ROME, SEP 29 - A 21-year-old man detained over the murder last week of a young couple in Lecce has confessed, sources at the prosecutor's office said Tuesday. The suspect, Antonio De Marco, is a nursing student who used to live in the same house as the victims - Daniele De Santis, a young soccer referee, and Eleonora Manta, a civil servant. "The action was conducted with cruelty and the total absence of any feeling of compassion towards others," read the order for the suspect to be detained. According to prosecutors, after stabbing the victims several times in their home, he followed them as they desperately tried to escape before finishing them off on the stairs of the building they lived in. Prosecutors suspect De Marco planned the murder long before committing it. (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati