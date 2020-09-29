Suspect confesses to brutal murder of couple in Lecce

ROME, SEP 29 - A 21-year-old man detained over the murder last week of a young couple in Lecce has confessed, sources at the prosecutor's office said Tuesday. The suspect, Antonio De Marco, is a nursing student who used to live in the same house as the victims - Daniele De Santis, a young soccer referee, and Eleonora Manta, a civil servant. "The action was conducted with cruelty and the total absence of any feeling of compassion towards others," read the order for the suspect to be detained. According to prosecutors, after stabbing the victims several times in their home, he followed them as they desperately tried to escape before finishing them off on the stairs of the building they lived in. Prosecutors suspect De Marco planned the murder long before committing it. (ANSA).