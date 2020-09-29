Soccer: 14 Genoa players, staff members positive for COVID

ROME, SEP 29 - Eight Genoa players and six members of the team's staff have tested positive for COVID-19. The result of the tests casts big doubts about whether it will be possible to play Genoa's home match against Torino next weekend. The squad of Napoli, who beat Genoa 6-0 on Sunday, are set to have swabs on Tuesday. Gennaro Gattuso's team face champions Juventus in Turin next Sunday. (ANSA).