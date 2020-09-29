Student detained over murder of couple in Lecce

ROME, SEP 29 - Police have detained a 21-year-old man suspected of murdering a young couple at their home in Lecce last week, sources said Tuesday. The suspect, Antonio De Marco, is a nursing student who used to live in the same house as the victims - Daniele De Santis, a young soccer referee, and Eleonora Manta, a civil servant. Prosecutors suspect De Marco planned the murder long before committing it. The couple were stabbed to death. The sources said investigators have not yet been able to work out the motive. (ANSA).