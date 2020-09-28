Italy registers 1,494 new COVID-19 cases, 16 more deaths

ROME, SEP 28 - Italy has registered 1,494 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the health ministry said Monday. That was down by 272 with respect to Sunday's tally, although only 51,000 swabs were taken, down by 36,000 with respect to the previous day. The ministry said the number of people currently positive for the coronavirus has gone up to 50,323, above the 50,000 threshold for the first time since May 27. Campania was the region with the most new cases, 295, followed by Lazio (211) and Veneto (183). The ministry said 16 COVID-19 sufferers have died here in the last 24 hours, one fewer than on Sunday and Saturday. (ANSA).