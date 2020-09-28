COVID deaths lower where flu-vaccine-rate high - study

ROME, SEP 28 - The flu vaccine seems to help combat the coronavirus, according to a study by Milan's Centro Cardiologico Monzino and published in the Vaccines journal. The study said that the regions with higher flu vaccine rates among over-65s have fewer contagions, fewer hospitalized COVID patients, fewer patients in intensive care and fewer deaths during the lockdown. It estimated that an 1% increase in flu-vaccine coverage among over-65s could have avoided 78,560 contagions. (ANSA).