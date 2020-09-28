Coronavirus: Italy ready to help France, Spain - Di Maio

ROME, SEP 28 - Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio said Monday that Italy was willing to help its European partners facing an upswing in COVID-19 cases. "During this pandemic, Europe has shown solidarity with Italy," Di Maio said on Facebook. "And we, as a government, acted swiftly to make our country safe. "But there are countries in Europe that are still suffering, above all, Spain and France, which risk having a new lockdown. "As the government, we will give the maximum level of help and support". (ANSA).