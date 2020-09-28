Lunedì 28 Settembre 2020 | 15:21

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

ROME
We've not behind with the Recovery Plan - Conte

We've not behind with the Recovery Plan - Conte

 
ROME
COVID-19 not transmitted by breast milk - study

COVID-19 not transmitted by breast milk - study

 
ROME
ESM particularly advantageous for Italy - Gentiloni

ESM particularly advantageous for Italy - Gentiloni

 
ROME
COVID-19 won't stop at one million deaths warns Speranza

COVID-19 won't stop at one million deaths warns Speranza

 
ROME
Storms, torrential rain continue to pound Italy

Storms, torrential rain continue to pound Italy

 
ROME
Tributes paid to Coast Guard officer who died saving teens

Tributes paid to Coast Guard officer who died saving teens

 
ROME
Soccer: Ronaldo hails Juve spirit after salvaging draw

Soccer: Ronaldo hails Juve spirit after salvaging draw

 
ROME
Pandemic is chance for fresh start, Conte tells UN

Pandemic is chance for fresh start, Conte tells UN

 
ROME
COVID: Calabria makes facemasks obligatory outside too

COVID: Calabria makes facemasks obligatory outside too

 
ROME
Italy, USA sign moon-exploration agreement

Italy, USA sign moon-exploration agreement

 
ROME
Over 1,900 new COVID cases, highest since lockdown

Over 1,900 new COVID cases, highest since lockdown

 

Il Biancorosso

Post-partita
Bari, Auteri vede bicchiere mezzo pieno: «Troppi regali, ma siamo solo all'inizio»

Bari, Auteri vede bicchiere mezzo pieno: «Troppi regali, ma siamo solo all'inizio»

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

LecceIl caso
Lecce, sequestrati beni per 400mila euro a 2 presunti appartenenti alla Scu

Lecce, sequestrati beni per 400mila euro a 2 presunti appartenenti alla Scu

 
MateraDalla polizia
Geloso di un sms sul telefono della compagna le sbatte la testa contro il muro: arrestato 48enne a Matera

Geloso di un sms sul telefono della compagna le sbatte la testa contro il muro: arrestato 48enne a Matera

 
BariLa questione
Polo giustizia Bari: situazione insostenibile, Decaro scrive a Mattarella

Polo giustizia Bari: situazione insostenibile, Decaro scrive a Mattarella

 
FoggiaCoronavirus
Asl Foggia, contagiato dal Covid operatore sanitario: tamponi urgenti

Asl Foggia, contagiato dal Covid operatore sanitario: tamponi urgenti

 
PotenzaIn ospedale
Potenza, al San Carlo impianto di protesi acustica di ultima generazione, è il primo in Sud Italia

Potenza, al San Carlo impianto di protesi acustica di ultima generazione, è il primo in Sud Italia

 
BatIl caso
Barletta, per arginare i contagi il sindaco «frena» le scuole di danza: proteste

Barletta, per arginare i contagi il sindaco «frena» le scuole di danza: proteste

 
BrindisiIl caso
Brindisi, ricovero choc al Perrino: donna non si lavava da anni, larve di mosca nelle ferite

Brindisi, ricovero choc al Perrino: donna non si lavava da anni, larve di mosca nelle ferite

 
Tarantoil siderurgico
Ex Ilva, oggi vertice da Patuanelli: ArcelorMittal convocata in Prefettura

Ex Ilva, oggi vertice da Patuanelli: ArcelorMittal convocata in Prefettura

 

i più letti

Elettra Lamborghini e Afrojack sposi

Elettra Lamborghini e Afrojack sposi: matrimonio da sogno VIDEO

CALABRIA - Tromba d'aria a Gioia Tauro, container rovesciati

CALABRIA - Tromba d'aria a Gioia Tauro, container rovesciati VIDEO

Brindisi, ricovero choc al Perrino: donna non si lavava da anni, larve di mosca nelle ferite

Brindisi, ricovero choc al Perrino: donna non si lavava da anni, larve di mosca nelle ferite

Coronavirus, a Taranto intera nave in quarantena: 60 positivi

Coronavirus, a Taranto intera nave in quarantena: 60 positivi

Coronavirus Puglia

Coronavirus, in Puglia 76 nuovi casi, 30 nel Barese. Analizzati 2683 test
Altamura, 2 scuole chiuse dopo una festa

ROME

We've not behind with the Recovery Plan - Conte

Italy's credibility is on the line says premier

We've not behind with the Recovery Plan - Conte

ROME, SEP 28 - Premier Giuseppe Conte said Monday that "we are not behind with the plan" to use the money Italy is set to get from the EU Recovery Fund, adding that media reports to this effect were off the mark. Conte also reiterated his appeal for the centre-right opposition to contribute to the plan, saying the "credibility of the government and the whole country is on the line". "We cannot fail," he added. (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati