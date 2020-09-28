We've not behind with the Recovery Plan - Conte
ROME
28 Settembre 2020
ROME, SEP 28 - Premier Giuseppe Conte said Monday that "we are not behind with the plan" to use the money Italy is set to get from the EU Recovery Fund, adding that media reports to this effect were off the mark. Conte also reiterated his appeal for the centre-right opposition to contribute to the plan, saying the "credibility of the government and the whole country is on the line". "We cannot fail," he added. (ANSA).
