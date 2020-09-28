Lunedì 28 Settembre 2020 | 15:21

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

ROME
We've not behind with the Recovery Plan - Conte

We've not behind with the Recovery Plan - Conte

 
ROME
COVID-19 not transmitted by breast milk - study

COVID-19 not transmitted by breast milk - study

 
ROME
ESM particularly advantageous for Italy - Gentiloni

ESM particularly advantageous for Italy - Gentiloni

 
ROME
COVID-19 won't stop at one million deaths warns Speranza

COVID-19 won't stop at one million deaths warns Speranza

 
ROME
Storms, torrential rain continue to pound Italy

Storms, torrential rain continue to pound Italy

 
ROME
Tributes paid to Coast Guard officer who died saving teens

Tributes paid to Coast Guard officer who died saving teens

 
ROME
Soccer: Ronaldo hails Juve spirit after salvaging draw

Soccer: Ronaldo hails Juve spirit after salvaging draw

 
ROME
Pandemic is chance for fresh start, Conte tells UN

Pandemic is chance for fresh start, Conte tells UN

 
ROME
COVID: Calabria makes facemasks obligatory outside too

COVID: Calabria makes facemasks obligatory outside too

 
ROME
Italy, USA sign moon-exploration agreement

Italy, USA sign moon-exploration agreement

 
ROME
Over 1,900 new COVID cases, highest since lockdown

Over 1,900 new COVID cases, highest since lockdown

 

Il Biancorosso

Post-partita
Bari, Auteri vede bicchiere mezzo pieno: «Troppi regali, ma siamo solo all'inizio»

Bari, Auteri vede bicchiere mezzo pieno: «Troppi regali, ma siamo solo all'inizio»

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

LecceIl caso
Lecce, sequestrati beni per 400mila euro a 2 presunti appartenenti alla Scu

Lecce, sequestrati beni per 400mila euro a 2 presunti appartenenti alla Scu

 
MateraDalla polizia
Geloso di un sms sul telefono della compagna le sbatte la testa contro il muro: arrestato 48enne a Matera

Geloso di un sms sul telefono della compagna le sbatte la testa contro il muro: arrestato 48enne a Matera

 
BariLa questione
Polo giustizia Bari: situazione insostenibile, Decaro scrive a Mattarella

Polo giustizia Bari: situazione insostenibile, Decaro scrive a Mattarella

 
FoggiaCoronavirus
Asl Foggia, contagiato dal Covid operatore sanitario: tamponi urgenti

Asl Foggia, contagiato dal Covid operatore sanitario: tamponi urgenti

 
PotenzaIn ospedale
Potenza, al San Carlo impianto di protesi acustica di ultima generazione, è il primo in Sud Italia

Potenza, al San Carlo impianto di protesi acustica di ultima generazione, è il primo in Sud Italia

 
BatIl caso
Barletta, per arginare i contagi il sindaco «frena» le scuole di danza: proteste

Barletta, per arginare i contagi il sindaco «frena» le scuole di danza: proteste

 
BrindisiIl caso
Brindisi, ricovero choc al Perrino: donna non si lavava da anni, larve di mosca nelle ferite

Brindisi, ricovero choc al Perrino: donna non si lavava da anni, larve di mosca nelle ferite

 
Tarantoil siderurgico
Ex Ilva, oggi vertice da Patuanelli: ArcelorMittal convocata in Prefettura

Ex Ilva, oggi vertice da Patuanelli: ArcelorMittal convocata in Prefettura

 

i più letti

Elettra Lamborghini e Afrojack sposi

Elettra Lamborghini e Afrojack sposi: matrimonio da sogno VIDEO

CALABRIA - Tromba d'aria a Gioia Tauro, container rovesciati

CALABRIA - Tromba d'aria a Gioia Tauro, container rovesciati VIDEO

Brindisi, ricovero choc al Perrino: donna non si lavava da anni, larve di mosca nelle ferite

Brindisi, ricovero choc al Perrino: donna non si lavava da anni, larve di mosca nelle ferite

Coronavirus, a Taranto intera nave in quarantena: 60 positivi

Coronavirus, a Taranto intera nave in quarantena: 60 positivi

Coronavirus Puglia

Coronavirus, in Puglia 76 nuovi casi, 30 nel Barese. Analizzati 2683 test
Altamura, 2 scuole chiuse dopo una festa

ROME

COVID-19 not transmitted by breast milk - study

No additional risk from breastfeeding say Turin experts

COVID-19 not transmitted by breast milk - study

ROME, SEP 28 - COVID-19 does not get passed on to a newborn from breast milk, according to a study coordinated by Turin's Città della Salute (City of Health) and published in the Frontiers in Pediatrics international journal. The study, which examined many European cases, concluded that mothers positive for the coronavirus did not expose their babies to additional risk of infection by breastfeeding. if the rules recommended in such cases - use of facemasks, hand washing and disinfecting of all objects are surfaces used - were followed. "These results are reassuring for mums and for the health workers who deal with the health of mother and child," said Professor Enrico Bertino of the Città della Salute's Sant'Anna hospital "The study also supports the recent recommendations of the WHO which, despite the limited information available up to now, recommended breastfeeding even for positive mums because of the benefits of breast milk, including immunological ones". (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati