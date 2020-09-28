Lunedì 28 Settembre 2020 | 13:22

ROME
ESM particularly advantageous for Italy - Gentiloni

ROME
COVID-19 won't stop at one million deaths warns Speranza

ROME
Storms, torrential rain continue to pound Italy

ROME
Tributes paid to Coast Guard officer who died saving teens

ROME
Soccer: Ronaldo hails Juve spirit after salvaging draw

ROME
Pandemic is chance for fresh start, Conte tells UN

ROME
COVID: Calabria makes facemasks obligatory outside too

ROME
Italy, USA sign moon-exploration agreement

ROME
Over 1,900 new COVID cases, highest since lockdown

ROME
Cycling: Italy's Ganna wins world championship time trial

ROME

Conte voices support for France after 'cowardly attack'

 

ROME

COVID-19 won't stop at one million deaths warns Speranza

Health minister calls on public to keep respecting rules

ROME, SEP 28 - Italian Health Minister Roberto Speranza called on the Italian public to continue to respect the anti-COVID rules as he commented on Monday on estimates that the pandemic has now claimed one million lives. "A million people around the world have lost their lives because of COVID," Speranza said via Facebook. "It's a shocking number and, unfortunately, it is still growing. "We must commit all our energies to combatting the virus, focusing on scientific research for safe and effective cures and vaccines. "What really makes the difference in the meantime is the correct behaviour of each one of us. "The utmost attention, seriousness and prudence is still needed". (ANSA).

