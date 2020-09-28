Storms, torrential rain continue to pound Italy

ROME, SEP 28 - The wave of storms and torrential rain that has been battering Italy for several days continued unrelentingly on Monday. Italian firefighters staged around 1,000 interventions in 24 hours on Sunday, with Campania and Tuscany the worst-hit regions. Several farms were invaded by mud in the province of Salerno, while there were flash floods and trees tumbled over in Rome. Last week a 61-year-old jogger died, apparently after being caught in flash floods in Luvinate, in the northern province of Varese, while out running (ANSA).