Tributes paid to Coast Guard officer who died saving teens
ROME
28 Settembre 2020
ROME, SEP 28 - President Sergio Mattarella and Premier Giuseppe Conte led the tributes to a hero Coast Guard officer, Aurelio Visalli, who drowned in the sea near Milazzo in Sicily on Saturday after diving in to save two teenagers. Conte said the death of the 40-year-old "united the country in profound pain". Mattarella sent a massage of condolences to the officer's family and said he was extremely upset by the "tragic death". (ANSA).
