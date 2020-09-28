Soccer: Ronaldo hails Juve spirit after salvaging draw

ROME, SEP 28 - Cristiano Ronaldo on Monday hailed Juventus's spirit after scoring a double that enabled the champions to draw 2-2 at AS Roma on Sunday despite being down to 10 men for the last third of the match. "It was not the result we wanted but with this collective spirit we will be stronger than ever," Ronaldo said in an Instagram post. Ronaldo converted a first-half penalty and soared to head the ball home on 69 minutes to cancel out the double scored by Roma's Jordan Veretout. Juve's Adrien Rabiot was sent off the a second yellow card shortly after the hour mark. Napoli, AC Milan and Verona share the top spot after picking up their second wins of the season. Napoli thrashed Genoa 6-0, Milan won 2-0 at Crotone and Verona beat Udinese 1-0 at home. (ANSA).