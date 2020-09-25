Venerdì 25 Settembre 2020 | 20:22

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

ROME
Pandemic is chance for fresh start, Conte tells UN

Pandemic is chance for fresh start, Conte tells UN

 
ROME
COVID: Calabria makes facemasks obligatory outside too

COVID: Calabria makes facemasks obligatory outside too

 
ROME
Italy, USA sign moon-exploration agreement

Italy, USA sign moon-exploration agreement

 
ROME
Over 1,900 new COVID cases, highest since lockdown

Over 1,900 new COVID cases, highest since lockdown

 
ROME
Cycling: Italy's Ganna wins world championship time trial

Cycling: Italy's Ganna wins world championship time trial

 
ROME

Conte voices support for France after 'cowardly attack'

 
ROME
Becciu defends himself after shock Vatican resignation

Becciu defends himself after shock Vatican resignation

 
ROME
Over 400 schools have had COVID cases, 75 had to close

Over 400 schools have had COVID cases, 75 had to close

 
ROME

Top expert calls for caution over reopening stadiums to fans

 
ROME
Consumer and business confidence up says ISTAT

Consumer and business confidence up says ISTAT

 
ROME
Centre-right politician Fitto tests positive for COVID

Centre-right politician Fitto tests positive for COVID

 

Il Biancorosso

serie c
Bari calcio, ds Romairone: «Dalla Coppa Italia buone indicazioni per prossimi acquisti»

Bari calcio, ds Romairone: «Dalla Coppa Italia buone indicazioni per prossimi acquisti»

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

TarantoAl Frascolla
Taranto, docente positivo al Covid: sindaco chiude scuola sino al 7 ottobre

Taranto, docente positivo al Covid: sindaco chiude scuola sino al 7 ottobre

 
LecceLe indagini
Fidanzati uccisi a Lecce, il killer aveva una mappa per evitare le telecamere

Fidanzati uccisi a Lecce, il killer aveva una mappa per evitare le telecamere

 
PotenzaL'iniziativa
Covid, da Shell 70mila mascherine per 14 comuni Val d'Agri e Sauro

Covid, da Shell 70mila mascherine per 14 comuni Val d'Agri e Sauro

 
PhotoNewsla tragedia
Bernalda, tragico impatto sulla Basentana: muore 27enne, uno è grave

Bernalda, tragico impatto sulla Basentana: muore 27enne, uno è grave

 
Bariil raggiro continuato
Bari, ex barbiere truffa anziana: si fa consegnare 450mila euro in sei anni

Bari, ex barbiere truffa anziana: si fa consegnare 450mila euro in sei anni

 
Batambiente
Andria capannone incendiato, Arpa Puglia: «In corso indagini per definire inquinamento provocato»

Andria capannone incendiato, Arpa Puglia: «In corso indagini per definire inquinamento provocato»

 
Foggia«In vino veritas»
Torremaggiore, imprenditori agricoli vessati da richieste estorsive: due in manette

Torremaggiore, imprenditori agricoli vessati da richieste estorsive: due in manette

 
BrindisiControlli dei CC
Mesagne, a spasso con fucile, machete e munizioni: arrestato 29enne ghanese

Mesagne, a spasso con fucile, machete e munizioni: arrestato 29enne ghanese

 

i più letti

Covid, in Puglia altri 73 casi e tre morti. In aumento i ricoveri (e i guariti). Eseguiti oltre 4.100 test

Covid, in Puglia altri 73 casi e tre morti. Brindisi, 12 contagiati al pranzo nuziale.
Foggia, domenica chiusi due ipermercati

Brindisi, 12 contagiati al pranzo di nozze: anche un bimbo, in isolamento 30 di un asilo

Brindisi, 12 contagiati al pranzo di nozze: anche un bimbo, in isolamento 30 di un asilo

Coronavirus, sale numero positivi (+90) e meno tamponi effettuati: un decesso nel Barese. Focolai attivi nel Foggiano

Covid, sale numero positivi (+90) e meno tamponi: un decesso nel Barese.
Contagiati anche Fitto e moglie

Basilicata, a Carbone il sindaco «sconosciuto»: eletto con altri che nessuno ha mai visto. «Mi dimetterò»

Basilicata, a Carbone il sindaco che nessuno ha mai visto: eletto con altri «sconosciuti». «Mi dimetterò»

Polignano, dopo i contagi nella «Sop» c’è il primo morto da Covid

Polignano, dopo i contagi nella «Sop» c’è il primo morto da Covid

ROME

Pandemic is chance for fresh start, Conte tells UN

G20 in Italy should be moment of collective rebirth says premier

Pandemic is chance for fresh start, Conte tells UN

ROME, SEP 25 - Premier Giuseppe Conte told the United Nations General Assembly on Friday that the COVID-19 pandemic is tragedy but it is also an opportunity. "The invisible enemy of the pandemic is a tragedy that has changed us," Conte said, speaking via video link. "But it is also an opportunity for a new start". The premier said the next G20 in Italy should be "a moment of collective rebirth". (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati