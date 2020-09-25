Pandemic is chance for fresh start, Conte tells UN
25 Settembre 2020
ROME, SEP 25 - Premier Giuseppe Conte told the United Nations General Assembly on Friday that the COVID-19 pandemic is tragedy but it is also an opportunity. "The invisible enemy of the pandemic is a tragedy that has changed us," Conte said, speaking via video link. "But it is also an opportunity for a new start". The premier said the next G20 in Italy should be "a moment of collective rebirth". (ANSA).
