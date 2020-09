Conte voices support for France after 'cowardly attack'

ROME, SEP 25 - Premier Giuseppe Conte expressed Italy's support for France on Monday after two people were seriously injured in a knife attack near the former office of satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo. "Solidarity to France for the cowardly attack in the area of the former office of Charlie Hebdo," Conte said via Twitter. "We are close to France and we are following the development of the situation with apprehension. "Italy is beside those who fight every form of violence". (ANSA).