Top expert calls for caution over reopening stadiums to fans

ROME, SEP 25 - Franco Locatelli, the head of the Higher Health Council (CSS) and a member of the CTS panel of experts advising the government on its response to COVID-19, on Friday called for "great caution" in relation to the reopening of soccer stadiums and other big sports facilities to the public. After several months of playing games behind closed doors, stadiums reopened to fans last weekend, with a maximum of 1,000 spectators allowed in. This week Sports Minister Vincenzo Spadafora talked about gradually reopening stadiums to fans and on Thursday the nation's regional governments said they hoped they could allow in fans to up to 25% of a ground's capacity. Lazio Governor Nicola Zingaretti, however, dissented, saying this move would be premature. On Friday Locatelli said there were "critical situations" regarding the coronavirus and "potential risks that must not be underestimated" in his call for caution. Deputy Health Minister Pierpaolo Sileri was on the same wavelength. "It's unthinkable to reopen stadiums with 25,000 people," he told La7 television. "But you can consider a gradual reopening with rules that must be extremely strict". (ANSA).