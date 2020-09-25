Venerdì 25 Settembre 2020 | 15:44

Over 400 schools have had COVID cases, 75 had to close

Consumer and business confidence up says ISTAT

Centre-right politician Fitto tests positive for COVID

WHO pays tribute to Italy for COVID-19 response

Jogger dead as storms batter Italy

Senior Vatican official Becciu quits

Italy registers 1,786 new COVID cases, 23 more deaths

MotoGP: Rossi says he's set to sign for Petronas

Cycling: American Dygert suffers bad crash at worlds

Soccer: Ibrahimovic tests positive for COVID-19

Coppa italia
Bari, al San Nicola i biancorossi battono il Trastevere 4-0

PotenzaOperazione della Ps
Potenza, furti in casa da 20mila euro: arrestate 2 ladre

Foggia«In vino veritas»
Torremaggiore, imprenditori agricoli vessati da richieste estorsive: due in manette

Batla novità
Andria, inaugurato impianto biogas tra i primi in Europa

Lecceil gesto
Lecce, murale in pieno centro contro la Capone: «Un insulto sessista»

BrindisiControlli dei CC
Mesagne, a spasso con fucile, machete e munizioni: arrestato 29enne ghanese

Tarantoil siderurgico
Mittal Taranto, sicurezza impianti: al via focus sulle criticità

Baricontagi coronavirus
Polignano, dopo i contagi nella «Sop» c’è il primo morto da Covid

PhotoNewsCovid
Matera, percorsi, ingressi scaglionati e misure di sicurezza: il ritorno a scuola

Covid, in Puglia altri 73 casi e tre morti. In aumento i ricoveri (e i guariti). Eseguiti oltre 4.100 test

Foggia, domenica chiusi due ipermercati

Basilicata, a Carbone il sindaco «sconosciuto»: eletto con altri che nessuno ha mai visto. «Mi dimetterò»

Brindisi, 12 contagiati al pranzo di nozze: anche un bimbo, in isolamento 30 di un asilo

Fitto positivo al Covid: «Spero gli odiatori si prendano una pausa»

Odg E Assostampa_ «Tampone a giornalisti»

Lecce, duplice omicidio, sospettato in Procura: è un 37enne di Aradeo

Autopsia: «Ferocia omicida su donna»

Consumer and business confidence up says ISTAT

Statistics agency reports positive dynamics

ROME, SEP 25 - ISTAT said Friday that Italian consumer and business confidence were up in September. The national statistics agency said its consumer-confidence index increased from 101.0 to 103.4 points for a second consecutive increase. "The improvement in confidence was spread across all of its components," ISTAT said. "In particular, the economic climate bettered from 90.5 to 94.9, the personal one from 104.9 to 107.1, the current one from 98.1 to 100.2 and, finally, the future one from 105.6 to 109.5". The IESI business-confidence index was up for the fourth consecutive month, rising from 81.4 to 91.1. "The confidence index in manufacturing rose from 87.1 to 92.1 backed by more optimism both about current trend of order books and about future developments in production," ISTAT said. "The confidence index in construction got better from 132.6 to 138.6. "The market services confidence index increased from 75.1 to 88.8 "The retail trade confidence index improved from 94.3 to 97.4". (ANSA).

