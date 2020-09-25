Consumer and business confidence up says ISTAT

ROME, SEP 25 - ISTAT said Friday that Italian consumer and business confidence were up in September. The national statistics agency said its consumer-confidence index increased from 101.0 to 103.4 points for a second consecutive increase. "The improvement in confidence was spread across all of its components," ISTAT said. "In particular, the economic climate bettered from 90.5 to 94.9, the personal one from 104.9 to 107.1, the current one from 98.1 to 100.2 and, finally, the future one from 105.6 to 109.5". The IESI business-confidence index was up for the fourth consecutive month, rising from 81.4 to 91.1. "The confidence index in manufacturing rose from 87.1 to 92.1 backed by more optimism both about current trend of order books and about future developments in production," ISTAT said. "The confidence index in construction got better from 132.6 to 138.6. "The market services confidence index increased from 75.1 to 88.8 "The retail trade confidence index improved from 94.3 to 97.4". (ANSA).