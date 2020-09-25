Centre-right politician Fitto tests positive for COVID
ROME
25 Settembre 2020
ROME, SEP 25 - Raffaele Fitto, an MEP for the right-wing Brothers of Italy (FdI) party, said Friday that he and his wife have tested positive for COVID-19. Fitto was the centre-rights candidate in regional elections in Puglia on Sunday and Monday but he lost to incumbent Governor Michele Emiliano. He was the southern region's governor from 2000 to 2005. "After receiving news on Wednesday from a close collaborator that he had tested positive for COVID-19, I immediately asked the local health authority to have a swab together with my family," Fitto said via Facebook. "Only my wife and I were positive, although at the moment without symptoms. "I will obviously continue in quarantine until new instructions from the health authorities". (ANSA).
