Jogger dead as storms batter Italy

ROME, SEP 25 - A jogger has died in a wave of extreme weather that was battering many parts of Italy on Friday. The body of the 61-year-old runner was found on Friday in a river in Luvinate, in the northern province of Varese, after he went missing on Thursday. The man is thought to have been caught in a storm that caused flash floods and landslides in the area. Seven regions are on 'orange alert' for the wave of torrential rain and sporadic storms - Lombardy, Friuli Venezia Giulia, Tuscany, Lazio, Campania, Basilicata and Sardinia. Schools in Naples and Livorno were closed on Friday as a result. (ANSA).