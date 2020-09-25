Jogger dead as storms batter Italy

Centre-right politician Fitto tests positive for COVID
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Covid, in Puglia altri 73 casi e tre morti. Brindisi, 12 contagiati al pranzo nuziale.
Foggia, domenica chiusi due ipermercati
Basilicata, a Carbone il sindaco che nessuno ha mai visto: eletto con altri «sconosciuti». «Mi dimetterò»
ROME
25 Settembre 2020
ROME, SEP 25 - A jogger has died in a wave of extreme weather that was battering many parts of Italy on Friday. The body of the 61-year-old runner was found on Friday in a river in Luvinate, in the northern province of Varese, after he went missing on Thursday. The man is thought to have been caught in a storm that caused flash floods and landslides in the area. Seven regions are on 'orange alert' for the wave of torrential rain and sporadic storms - Lombardy, Friuli Venezia Giulia, Tuscany, Lazio, Campania, Basilicata and Sardinia. Schools in Naples and Livorno were closed on Friday as a result. (ANSA).
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su