MotoGP: Rossi says he's set to sign for Petronas

ROME
24 Settembre 2020
ROME, SEP 24 - Valentino Rossi said Thursday that he is set to move from Yamaha to its satellite team Petronas next season. "The contact with Petronas is set," the nine-time world champion told Sky Sport. "I will sign in the next few hours. We'll make the announcement this weekend". (ANSA).
