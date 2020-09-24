Giovedì 24 Settembre 2020 | 18:18

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

ROME
Italy registers 1,786 new COVID cases, 23 more deaths

Italy registers 1,786 new COVID cases, 23 more deaths

 
ROME
MotoGP: Rossi says he's set to sign for Petronas

MotoGP: Rossi says he's set to sign for Petronas

 
ROME
Cycling: American Dygert suffers bad crash at worlds

Cycling: American Dygert suffers bad crash at worlds

 
ROME
Soccer: Ibrahimovic tests positive for COVID-19

Soccer: Ibrahimovic tests positive for COVID-19

 
ROME
Alan Kurdi to get OK to dock if sea conditions worsen

Alan Kurdi to get OK to dock if sea conditions worsen

 
ROME
Italians love freedom too, Mattarella tells Johnson

Italians love freedom too, Mattarella tells Johnson

 
ROME
Zanardi improving but situation complex - hospital

Zanardi improving but situation complex - hospital

 
ROME
COVID-19: Campania makes facemasks obligatory outside too

COVID-19: Campania makes facemasks obligatory outside too

 
ROME
COVID-19: Italy currently among low-risk countries -ECDC

COVID-19: Italy currently among low-risk countries -ECDC

 
ROME
S&P sees Italy's GDP down 8.9% in 2020, up 6.4% in 2021

S&P sees Italy's GDP down 8.9% in 2020, up 6.4% in 2021

 
ROME
Suspect identified for murder of soccer ref, partner

Suspect identified for murder of soccer ref, partner

 

Il Biancorosso

Coppa italia
Bari, al San Nicola i biancorossi battono il Trastevere 4-0

Bari, al San Nicola i biancorossi battono il Trastevere 4-0

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

BatAl Cafiero
Barletta, studente positivo: chiuso per due giorni liceo scientifico

Barletta, studente positivo al Covid: chiuso per due giorni liceo scientifico

 
BariOperazione Polstrada
Acquaviva, scoperta officina abusiva: sequestrata anche area usata come discarica

Acquaviva, scoperta officina abusiva: sequestrata anche area usata come discarica

 
FoggiaOrdinanza
Covid Foggia, obbligo mascherina e chiusi domenica i centri commerciali

Covid Foggia, obbligo mascherina e chiusi domenica i centri commerciali

 
LecceL'omicidio dell'arbitro
Fidanzati uccisi a Lecce, in forse i funerali in piazza a Seclì

Fidanzati uccisi a Lecce, in forse i funerali in piazza a Seclì

 
NewsweekL'evento
Castellaneta, i segreti dei 100 anni di nonna Angela? Una vita in campagna

Castellaneta, i segreti dei 100 anni di nonna Angela? Una vita in campagna

 
PotenzaL'opera
Potenza, un team italo svizzero restaurerà il Ponte Musmeci

Potenza, un team italo svizzero restaurerà il Ponte Musmeci

 
PhotoNewsCovid
Matera, percorsi, ingressi scaglionati e misure di sicurezza: il ritorno a scuola

Matera, percorsi, ingressi scaglionati e misure di sicurezza: il ritorno a scuola

 
Brindisiil provvedimento
Ostuni, truffava commercianti e imprenditori: 49enne arrestato dalla Ps

Ostuni, truffava commercianti e imprenditori: 49enne arrestato dalla Ps

 

i più letti

Covid Puglia, altri 89 positivi e due decessi. Il focolaio Sop a Polignano a quota 200 contagiati

Covid Puglia, altri 89 positivi e due decessi: 214 in ospedale
Foggia, chiuso Ufficio anagrafe

Regionali Puglia, nomi e preferenze: ecco tutti i candidati eletti. Le new entry e i grandi esclusi

Regionali Puglia, nomi e preferenze: ecco tutti i candidati eletti e i seggi per lista. Le new entry e i grandi esclusi

Nubifragio nel Barese: ad Altamura strade allagate. A Ceglie del Campo intense grandinate

Nubifragio nel Barese: ad Altamura crolla muro e strade allagate. A Ceglie del Campo intense grandinate

Lecce, duplice omicidio, sospettato in Procura: è un 37enne di Aradeo

Lecce, duplice omicidio, sentito sospettato: Procura smentisce
Autopsia: «Ferocia omicida su donna»

Lecce, duplice omicidio: in un video la fuga del killer

Lecce, duplice omicidio: in un video la fuga del killer. Si aspetta l'autopsia

ROME

Italy registers 1,786 new COVID cases, 23 more deaths

Record 108,019 swabs in a single day

Italy registers 1,786 new COVID cases, 23 more deaths

ROME, SEP 24 - The health ministry said Thursday that Italy has registered 1,786 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, 146 more than on Wednesday. It added that 108,019 swabs had been taken in a single day, a new record for Italy. The ministry said 23 COVID-19 sufferers have died here in the last 24 hours, up from 20 on Wednesday. Italy's coronavirus death toll now stands at 35,781. The total number of confirmed cases here so far, including the deceased, the recovered and the currently positive, is 304,323. (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati