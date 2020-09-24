Italy registers 1,786 new COVID cases, 23 more deaths

ROME, SEP 24 - The health ministry said Thursday that Italy has registered 1,786 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, 146 more than on Wednesday. It added that 108,019 swabs had been taken in a single day, a new record for Italy. The ministry said 23 COVID-19 sufferers have died here in the last 24 hours, up from 20 on Wednesday. Italy's coronavirus death toll now stands at 35,781. The total number of confirmed cases here so far, including the deceased, the recovered and the currently positive, is 304,323. (ANSA).