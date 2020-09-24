Cycling: American Dygert suffers bad crash at worlds

ROME, SEP 24 - America's Chloe Dygert suffered a nasty crash as she was defending her time-trial title at the cycling world championships at Imola on Thursday. The 23-year-old was half way through the course and had clocked the fastest time at that stage when she lost her balance and plunged down a bank. The race was won by Anne van der Breggen of the Netherlands, who finished ahead of her compatriot Ellen Van Dijk. (ANSA).