Cycling: American Dygert suffers bad crash at worlds

Italy registers 1,786 new COVID cases, 23 more deaths
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Regionali Puglia, nomi e preferenze: ecco tutti i candidati eletti e i seggi per lista. Le new entry e i grandi esclusi
Nubifragio nel Barese: ad Altamura crolla muro e strade allagate. A Ceglie del Campo intense grandinate
ROME
24 Settembre 2020
ROME, SEP 24 - America's Chloe Dygert suffered a nasty crash as she was defending her time-trial title at the cycling world championships at Imola on Thursday. The 23-year-old was half way through the course and had clocked the fastest time at that stage when she lost her balance and plunged down a bank. The race was won by Anne van der Breggen of the Netherlands, who finished ahead of her compatriot Ellen Van Dijk. (ANSA).
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su