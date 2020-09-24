Giovedì 24 Settembre 2020 | 16:34

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

ROME
Soccer: Ibrahimovic tests positive for COVID-19

Soccer: Ibrahimovic tests positive for COVID-19

 
ROME
Alan Kurdi to get OK to dock if sea conditions worsen

Alan Kurdi to get OK to dock if sea conditions worsen

 
ROME
Italians love freedom too, Mattarella tells Johnson

Italians love freedom too, Mattarella tells Johnson

 
ROME
Zanardi improving but situation complex - hospital

Zanardi improving but situation complex - hospital

 
ROME
COVID-19: Campania makes facemasks obligatory outside too

COVID-19: Campania makes facemasks obligatory outside too

 
ROME
COVID-19: Italy currently among low-risk countries -ECDC

COVID-19: Italy currently among low-risk countries -ECDC

 
ROME
S&P sees Italy's GDP down 8.9% in 2020, up 6.4% in 2021

S&P sees Italy's GDP down 8.9% in 2020, up 6.4% in 2021

 
ROME
Suspect identified for murder of soccer ref, partner

Suspect identified for murder of soccer ref, partner

 
ROME
New cases up to 1,640 in Italy, 20 more deaths

New cases up to 1,640 in Italy, 20 more deaths

 
Cracco, Beck and 9 others create 'Chef Box' to reduce waste

Cracco, Beck and 9 others create 'Chef Box' to reduce waste

 
ROME
Soccer: Milan defender Duarte tests positive for COVID

Soccer: Milan defender Duarte tests positive for COVID

 

Il Biancorosso

Coppa italia
Bari, al San Nicola i biancorossi battono il Trastevere 4-0

Bari, al San Nicola i biancorossi battono il Trastevere 4-0

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

LecceL'omicidio dell'arbitro
Fidanzati uccisi a Lecce, in forse i funerali in piazza a Seclì

Fidanzati uccisi a Lecce, in forse i funerali in piazza a Seclì

 
FoggiaL'incidente
Vico del Gargano, schianto frontale tra moto e auto: muore sul colpo 31enne

Vico del Gargano, schianto frontale tra moto e auto: muore sul colpo 31enne

 
BariIl processo
Pop Bari, al via maxu udienza anti Covid a Bitonto con centinaia di parti civili

Pop Bari, al via maxi udienza anti Covid a Bitonto con centinaia di parti civili: anche i commissari

 
NewsweekL'evento
Castellaneta, i segreti dei 100 anni di nonna Angela? Una vita in campagna

Castellaneta, i segreti dei 100 anni di nonna Angela? Una vita in campagna

 
PotenzaL'opera
Potenza, un team italo svizzero restaurerà il Ponte Musmeci

Potenza, un team italo svizzero restaurerà il Ponte Musmeci

 
PhotoNewsCovid
Matera, percorsi, ingressi scaglionati e misure di sicurezza: il ritorno a scuola

Matera, percorsi, ingressi scaglionati e misure di sicurezza: il ritorno a scuola

 
Batpost voto
Trani, con il Bottaro bis ecco il nuovo consiglio comunale

Trani, con il Bottaro bis ecco il nuovo consiglio comunale

 
Brindisiil provvedimento
Ostuni, truffava commercianti e imprenditori: 49enne arrestato dalla Ps

Ostuni, truffava commercianti e imprenditori: 49enne arrestato dalla Ps

 

i più letti

Covid Puglia, altri 89 positivi e due decessi. Il focolaio Sop a Polignano a quota 200 contagiati

Covid Puglia, altri 89 positivi e due decessi: 214 in ospedale
Foggia, chiuso Ufficio anagrafe

Regionali Puglia, nomi e preferenze: ecco tutti i candidati eletti. Le new entry e i grandi esclusi

Regionali Puglia, nomi e preferenze: ecco tutti i candidati eletti e i seggi per lista. Le new entry e i grandi esclusi

Nubifragio nel Barese: ad Altamura strade allagate. A Ceglie del Campo intense grandinate

Nubifragio nel Barese: ad Altamura crolla muro e strade allagate. A Ceglie del Campo intense grandinate

Lecce, duplice omicidio, sospettato in Procura: è un 37enne di Aradeo

Lecce, duplice omicidio, sentito sospettato: Procura smentisce
Autopsia: «Ferocia omicida su donna»

Lecce, duplice omicidio: in un video la fuga del killer

Lecce, duplice omicidio: in un video la fuga del killer. Si aspetta l'autopsia

ROME

Soccer: Ibrahimovic tests positive for COVID-19

Swedish forward has gone into quarantine

Soccer: Ibrahimovic tests positive for COVID-19

ROME, SEP 24 - AC Milan said Thursday that Zlatan Ibrahimovic has tested positive for COVID-19 and has gone into isolation. "Zlatan Ibrahimović has tested positive for Covid-19 following a second round of swab tests ahead of tonight's game against Bod›/Glimt," Milan said in a statement referring their Europa League third qualifying round clash. "The Club has informed the relevant authorities and the player has been promptly placed in quarantine at home. "All other team members and staff have tested negative". Milan had said Wednesday that Brazilian defender Léo Duarte has tested positive for COVID-19 after undergoing a swab test on Tuesday (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati