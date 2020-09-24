Soccer: Ibrahimovic tests positive for COVID-19

ROME, SEP 24 - AC Milan said Thursday that Zlatan Ibrahimovic has tested positive for COVID-19 and has gone into isolation. "Zlatan Ibrahimović has tested positive for Covid-19 following a second round of swab tests ahead of tonight's game against Bod›/Glimt," Milan said in a statement referring their Europa League third qualifying round clash. "The Club has informed the relevant authorities and the player has been promptly placed in quarantine at home. "All other team members and staff have tested negative". Milan had said Wednesday that Brazilian defender Léo Duarte has tested positive for COVID-19 after undergoing a swab test on Tuesday (ANSA).