ROME
ROME
ROME
ROME
ROME
ROME
ROME
ROME
ROME
ROME
BariL'incidente
PotenzaL'opera
TarantoL'annuncio
FoggiaL'allarme da una onlus
COVID-19: Campania makes facemasks obligatory outside too

Governor says aim is to prevent closure of activities

COVID-19: Campania makes facemasks obligatory outside too

ROME, SEP 24 - Campania Governor Vincenzo De Luca on Thursday signed an order making it obligatory to wear facemasks in open-air public places in the southern region due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and no longer just in enclosed areas. Campania has registered an increase in coronavirus cases in recent weeks. The obligation kicks in immediately and applies until October 4. "It is necessary to immediately restore responsible behaviour, especially with the schools (now) being open," De Luca said. "If we want to avoid across-the-board closures, the utmost rigour is needed". (ANSA).

