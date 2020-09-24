Giovedì 24 Settembre 2020 | 12:49

ROME
S&P sees Italy's GDP down 8.9% in 2020, up 6.4% in 2021

ROME
Suspect identified for murder of soccer ref, partner

ROME
New cases up to 1,640 in Italy, 20 more deaths

Cracco, Beck and 9 others create 'Chef Box' to reduce waste

ROME
Soccer: Milan defender Duarte tests positive for COVID

ROME
Conte welcomes proposed EU migration pact

ROME
M5S in turmoil after poor regional-election showing

ROME
Don't just listen to pharmaceutical companies on COVID -pope

ROME
Sporting probe opened into 'fixed' Suarez Italian exam

ROME
Police close Italy's top piracy sites

ROME
Parcel bomb sent to Brescia Confindustria chief

Il Biancorosso

Coppa italia
Bari, al San Nicola i biancorossi battono il Trastevere 4-0

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

PotenzaIl bollettino
Basilicata, altri 9 positivi. Negativi ai test 100 dipendenti Poliambualtorio Potenza

FoggiaL'allarme da una onlus
Foggia, la conferma: le rarissime cicogne nere uccise da cacciatori

TarantoUn pregiudicato
Taranto, lancia dal balcone due pistole: in cella 35enne

PhotoNewsCovid
Matera, percorsi, ingressi scaglionati e misure di sicurezza: il ritorno a scuola

Batpost voto
Trani, con il Bottaro bis ecco il nuovo consiglio comunale

Brindisiil provvedimento
Ostuni, truffava commercianti e imprenditori: 49enne arrestato dalla Ps

Leccela svolta
Lecce, duplice omicidio, sospettato in Procura: è un 37enne di Aradeo

Lecce, duplice omicidio, sentito sospettato: Procura smentisce
BariAvvio anno scolastico
Scuola in Provincia di Bari: 110 nuove aule «anti Covid» e 75 cantieri in 25 Comuni

Covid Puglia, altri 89 positivi e due decessi: 214 in ospedale
Regionali Puglia, nomi e preferenze: ecco tutti i candidati eletti e i seggi per lista. Le new entry e i grandi esclusi

Nubifragio nel Barese: ad Altamura crolla muro e strade allagate. A Ceglie del Campo intense grandinate

Lecce, duplice omicidio, sentito sospettato: Procura smentisce
ROME

S&P sees Italy's GDP down 8.9% in 2020, up 6.4% in 2021

Outlook less bad that in previous forecast

ROME, SEP 24 - S&P Global Rating said Thursday that it sees Italy's GDP falling 8.9% this year and growing by 6.4% in 2021. Those figures are an improvement on the agency's previous forecast of negative growth of 9.5% in 2020 and a GDP rise of 5.3% next year. (ANSA).

