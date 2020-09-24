S&P sees Italy's GDP down 8.9% in 2020, up 6.4% in 2021
ROME
24 Settembre 2020
ROME, SEP 24 - S&P Global Rating said Thursday that it sees Italy's GDP falling 8.9% this year and growing by 6.4% in 2021. Those figures are an improvement on the agency's previous forecast of negative growth of 9.5% in 2020 and a GDP rise of 5.3% next year. (ANSA).
